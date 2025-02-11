J&K: 256 medical students await security clearance after studying in Pakistan

Around 256 Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) from Jammu and Kashmir, who studied in Pakistan before 2018, are now awaiting security clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Among these, 155 are female students who obtained their bachelor’s degrees in medicine from Pakistani colleges between 2014 and 2018, according to reports by The Hindu.

Notably, eligibility for the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) requires security clearance before students can take the mandatory screening test and begin their internships to practise medicine in India.

These graduates are facing an uncertain future as the MHA is currently reviewing the qualifications of individuals who received MBBS or other medical degrees from Pakistani institutions before 2018.

Students who graduated after 2018 need MHA approval to validate their degrees, while those with pre-2018 degrees remain unverified by MHA standards.

In 2020, the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) issued official warnings to medical applicants regarding admissions to MBBS/BDS courses in Pakistan. These warnings clarified that holders of such degrees would not be eligible for the FMGE screening test or employment in India.

In the same year, the Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions, Jitendra Singh, addressed the issue, stating: “Any medical qualification obtained from medical colleges located in Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (PoJKL) will not be registered, and individuals possessing such certificates will not be allowed to practise modern medicine in India,” as per the Medical Council of India.

However, there are relaxations for Pakistani refugees and their children who have been granted Indian citizenship. If they hold a medical degree or higher education from Pakistani institutions, they can apply for employment in India or appear for the FMGE/NEXT after obtaining security clearances from the MHA, the DCI, and the NMC.

NIA investigating consultancies that encouraged parents to send their children to Pakistan

Medical admissions in Pakistan have come under heightened scrutiny after allegations surfaced that separatist groups in Kashmir received seats using funds from candidates to finance terrorist activities.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is currently investigating Kashmir-based consultancies, which are alleged to have encouraged parents to send their children to Pakistan for professional training, using false promises about Hurriyat (a separatist political party) offices conducting National Talent Search (NTS) tests to grant admission to Pakistani universities.

Reports suggest that Pakistani universities gave priority admissions to MBBS and other courses, specifically for the family members of Kashmiri militants who had been slain, in an effort to expand insurgency in the region.

J&K students assert no connection with anti-national activities

Students and their families insist that they are law-abiding citizens with no ties to anti-national activities.

The delay in the security clearance process has caused significant psychological distress, as well as confusion about their professional development and social challenges.

Students have disclosed that since 2022, they have been officially instructed to appear before police officials or personnel from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to answer questions regarding their fees, expenses, and relationships, whenever called upon.

Additionally, they have been required to complete Special Security Questionnaires (SSQ). The prolonged clearance process has caused personal hardship, with students experiencing cancelled engagements and social rejection.

Parents have approached political leaders, urging them to discuss the issue in Parliament, as their children aspire to practise medicine and serve India’s population. The graduates have presented memorandums detailing their significant hardships arising from the lack of security clearance and delayed passport renewal.