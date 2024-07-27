J&K: 5 children among 8 killed after car falls into gorge in Anantnag

Police said two women and five children aged between six and 16 are among the dead.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th July 2024 4:18 pm IST
Eight killed in separate car accidents in Iraq
Representational image

Srinagar: Eight members of a family, including five children, were killed when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday, officials said.

A policeman, two women and five children aged between six and 16 are among the dead, they said.

The victims were travelling from Kishtwar towards Marwah via the Sinthan Top when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge at Daksum, officials said.

MS Education Academy

The family of eight died on the spot, they said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th July 2024 4:18 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button