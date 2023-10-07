J&K: Adventure activity at Dal Lake becomes new attraction for tourists

Srinagar: The iconic Dal Lake has got a new attraction with the introduction of water zorbing — an adventure activity that allows enthusiasts to roll inside transparent, inflatable spheres on the water.

While the activity was available at the tourist resorts of Sonamarg and Pahalgam, its introduction in Dal Lake has been welcomed by the locals as well as tourists.

Water zorbing is a popular recreational sport that involves participants stepping inside large, transparent and inflatable spheres known as zorbs. These zorbs are sealed to keep participants dry as they roll, bounce and spin on the water surface.

The activity provides an adrenaline-pumping experience.

The serene waters of Dal Lake have a new & thrilling addition to offer both locals & tourists alike.



“We introduced water zorbing which has been appreciated by the locals and tourists. The Department of Tourism has been helpful. This is a fun activity that will help wean off stress. People are enjoying it,” entrepreneur Sheikh Yamin, who has introduced the activity, told PTI here.

Yamin said the activity has become a new attraction for tourists.

“Tourism has to be all-weather. Any tourism activity helps the tourism ecosystem, and if we undertake more such activities, it will improve further,” he added.

He, however, said the prime emphasis should be laid on the conservation of Dal Lake. The lake will attract tourists only if it is clean. It has to be a priority, he said.

Palak, a tourist from Delhi, said the introduction of the water roller in Dal Lake has been a wonderful experience.

“My five-year-old daughter is enjoying herself without any fear. There is a person for her safety. We did not know about this earlier. It will be better if there are more such activities,” she said.

“We knew about Shikara only. We experienced the zorbing ride. I myself enjoyed it, children are loving it. It is very good to have such activities here,” Mohit, a tourist from Uttar Pradesh, said.

Muneer Ahmed, a local, called the activity a welcome step.

“We go to other places to see such activities, but it is good that it has started here. There should be several attraction points so that tourists from other states come here and enjoy,” Ahmed said.

Safwan, a class 8 student who experienced the ride for the first time, said it would have a positive impact on children.

“There was only a Shikara ride available earlier, but now there is jet skiing and this. It will have a positive impact on youngsters. The children will get attracted to such things and it will also boost tourism,” he said.