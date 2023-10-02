Mahatma Gandhi’s statue unveiled in J&K Civil Secretariat on his birth anniversary

The goal of the Charkha' is to serve mankind, to live without hurting others, to create an inseparable bond between the rich and the poor, capital and labour," J&K Governor said after the unveiling of the statue.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 2nd October 2023 2:20 pm IST
J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi and a Charkha installation as a mark of tribute to the Father of the Nation on his birth anniversary, at the Civil Secretariat here.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

“Pujya Bapu always believed that the message of Charkha’s circumference is much broader than its tangible circumference. The goal of the Charkha’ is to serve mankind, to live without hurting others, to create an inseparable bond between the rich and the poor, capital and labour,” the Lt Governor said after the unveiling of the statue.

Sinha said Charkha’ was used as a significant tool by Gandhi in the fight against British rule. It is a symbol of Swadeshi movement, self-reliance and economic freedom, he said.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Shanti Yatra-2023 to promote peace in Kashmir Valley

Sinha added that Gandhi’s ideals are for all of humanity. “I hope our officers, inspired by Bapu’s ideas and ideals, will continue to work dedicatedly for the dignity of every citizen in the society, for equality, social justice, and for a developed and self-reliant Jammu Kashmir,” he said.

The Lt Governor reiterated the commitment of the J&K administration to develop villages as the centre of socio-economic growth and transform the lives of the rural population.

“Today, villages in Jammu Kashmir are witnessing unprecedented growth due to the availability of various sources of income. New entrepreneurs are starting a new innings from villages. In terms of basic facilities, the gaps between village and the city are disappearing,” he said.

Following the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, in 2021-22, J&K established 21,640 manufacturing and service units in the villages with the help of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), providing employment to more than 1.73 lakh. In the last financial year, 10,628 more units had been installed, he added.

The Lt Governor congratulated the Jammu & Kashmir Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB) for the installation of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and the Charkha’ installation. He also called for collective efforts by all the stakeholders for the promotion of swadeshi’ products.

“There is a need to promote city-based self-help groups engaged in Khadi, which has become a new fashion statement for youth,” he added.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 2nd October 2023 2:20 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button