Shanti Yatra-2023 to promote peace in Kashmir Valley

Chief Education Officer Srinagar Mohammad Shabir said, "The Yatra to commemorate of 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi has gained remarkable momentum as it traverses through various districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 30th September 2023 4:57 pm IST
Shanti Yatra-2023 to promote peace in Kashmir Valley (Photo: ANI)

Srinagar: With the vision to promote peace and Gandhian philosophy across the state of Jammu and Kashmir, a Shanti Yatra-2023, has been initiated from September 8 by the Jammu and Kashmir School Education Department (SED).

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Chief Education Officer Srinagar Mohammad Shabir said, “The Yatra to commemorate of 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi has gained remarkable momentum as it traverses through various districts of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Also Read
BJP issues disciplinary action notice to eight leaders in Kashmir

The Yatra, a symbolic journey promoting peace and embracing Gandhian philosophy, is unfolding across schools and villages, resonating with messages of peace, non-violence, and Sarva Dharma Sambhav.
“After a successful journey in the other districts of Kashmir the torch (Mashal) of Yatra now entrusted to Srinagar District was welcomed in Umerhari Girls School Soura Srinagar. Scores of students from schools, and staff participated enthusiastically as the Yatra entered Srinagar,” Shabir added.

MS Education Academy

The Yatra is an initiative that seeks to foster a spirit of harmony and understanding among the youth and, aims to propagate Mahatma Gandhi’s message, particularly emphasizing his philosophy of truth and non-violence. The yatra will travel from various schools in Srinagar and finally conclude at the Kashmir International Conference Centre (KICC) on October 2.

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 30th September 2023 4:57 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Asian News International

Asian News International

Asian News International. Multi-media news agency, content for information platforms: TV, Internet, broadband, newspapers, mobiles.
Back to top button