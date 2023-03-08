J&K authorities lock up Jamia Masjid’s gates on Shab-e-Barat

Authorities have restricted Shab-e-Baraat prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid in Kashmir’s Srinagar, the Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid stated on Tuesday.

According to media reports, it said that thousands of people are unable to pray at the region’s biggest mosque because the officials had barred the gates.

“BREAKING: Indian authorities have barred Shab-e-Barat prayers at the Jamia Masjid in #Kashmir The officials have locked the gates barring thousands from praying at the main mosque of the region,” Hurriyat Conference tweeted.

“Authorities disallow Shab-e-Baraat Prayers at Jama Masjid Srinagar. Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid informed that concerned police and administration officials came to Jama Masjid Nowhatta and locked the gates of the Masjid at 5.30 pm informing the Anjuman that as per the orders of DC Srinagar no Shab-e-Barat prayers will be allowed to take place at Jama Masjid today,” Hurriyat Conference said in a statement.

Anjuman strongly protests the highhandedness of the authorities and calls it blatant interference and violation of our religious rights,” it further mentioned.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday condemned the act of locking up the Mosque.

“Locking up Jama Masjid on the auspicious occasion of Shab e Barat is a brazen violation of fundamental rights & religious freedom guaranteed by the Indian Constitution. May Allah Ta’aala give us strength to get through these tough times. Shab-E- Baraat Mubarak,” she tweeted.

A number of Muslim nations in South Asia, Central Asia, South East Asia, and the Middle East observe Shab-e-Barat on the fifteenth night (and only the fifteenth night) of Sha’ban, the eighth month of the Islamic calendar.

Anjuman had expressed displeasure two days earlier that significant occasions like Shab-e-Barat were not being held.

From August 5, 2019, the leader of Anjuman, Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr. Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq, has been held in “illegal and arbitrary” house imprisonment, according to the statement.