J&K authorities remove ‘resistance literature’ from universities’ curriculum

The authorities in Jammu & Kashmir have removed the award-winning memoir of Basharat Peer and Agha Shahid Ali’s poetry collection from the MA curriculum of the University of Kashmir (KU) and Cluster University (CU).

According to the local media, the J&K administration ordered the two universities to immediately delete Peer’s memoir ‘Curfewed Nights’ and the poetry collection of Kashmiri-American poet Agha Shahid Ali from the curriculum.

KU vice-chancellor, professor Nilofer Khan claimed that the decision was made in the wake of a new education policy. Administration, as per the guidelines of the new policy, has decided to drop some novels and poems.

“Yes, the ‘Curfewed Nights’ and another collection of poetry have been deleted from MA English and the decision was taken in accordance with the new education policy of J&K. The matter is being looked at from various other angles as well,” Nilofer was quoted by Kashmir Observer.

Agha Shahid’s famous poetry collection like ‘Postcard from Kashmir’, ‘The Last Saffron’, ‘I See Kashmir from New Delhi at Midnight’, ‘Call Me Ishmael Tonight,’ and Peer’s ‘Curfewed Night’ are collections that have been removed from the syllabus.

‘I See Kashmir from New Delhi at Midnight’ is a non-fiction poem that talks about struggles faced by the people of Kashmir since the armed insurgency erupted in the early 90s. The poem also touches on issues of interrogation.

‘Call Me Ishmael Tonight’ is a poignant ghazal in which Agha Shahid tries to locate himself in the realm of religion and the conflict in Kashmir. The poem also refers to the destruction of some Hindu temples in the Valley when the conflict broke out.

Curfewed Night is a frontline memoir of life, love and war in Kashmir. It focuses on the impact of the ongoing anti-India insurgency in Jammu & Kashmir. The book has won the Crossword Prize for non-fiction.

The advisors on education have stated that such ‘resistance literature’ sustains a secessionist mindset, aspiration, and narrative among students.