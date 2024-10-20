J&K CM Abdullah condemns terror attack on non-local labourers

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday condemned a terror attack on non-local labourers in Ganderbal district.

“Very sad news of a dastardly and cowardly attack on non-local labourers at Gagangir in Sonamarg region. These people were working on a key infrastructure project in the area. 2 have been killed and 2-3 more have been injured in this militant attack. I strongly condemn this attack on unarmed innocent people and send my condolences to their loved ones,” Abdullah said in a post on X.

Two non-local labourers were killed and two injured in the attack on their camp. The labourers were working on a tunnel project in the Gund area of the district.

People’s Conference leader Sajad Gani Lone also condemned the attack.

“Strongly condemn the dastardly act of terror wherein two persons have lost their lives in Sonamarg. This is an insane act of madness. My thoughts with families of these two families. May the perpetrators be brought to justice,” he said in a post on X.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Tariq Hameed Karra expressed grave concern over the attack carried out by unidentified gunmen.

He said such incidents will vitiate the atmosphere and urged the government to take immediate measures to prevent such brutal attacks on innocent labourers.