J&K coming to terms with reality – economic self-sufficiency is the only way out

Arun Joshi

A new thought process is gaining traction in Jammu and Kashmir, shift from being the basket case to taking baby steps towards economic self-sufficiency. This is both a wish and determination as also a compulsion of the circumstances confronting it since the change in its political status since August 2019.

It is now recognizing the fact that it will have to stand on its own as the era of packages from the Centre is almost over. The recognition of this fact has come too late in the day, especially when the annual budgets treat J&K like other parts of the country, though taking care of its special needs owing to its strategic importance but not as a concession to its conflict-perpetuating mechanism. The budget for 2022-2023 was no exception ., though an amount of Rs. 35, 581 crores has been allocated as the central government’s assistance to boost its developmental activities in the budget presented on Tuesday.

It is a good omen for the territory that had always looked at the Centre for all the help, particularly economic packages so that it could overcome the difficulties caused by the conflict that is now more than 32-year-old. The search for economic self-sufficiency, they believe would help compensate them the political losses they suffered with the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35 A on August 5, 2019. The packages sound remote, and that has brought them face to face with the ground realities that there were no other options but to stand on their own. The dependence on the packages and hoping for something more than other states / UTs in terms of political statements or economic concessions is eroding gradually. There is now only one frame of one nation, one constitution, wherein its separate identity of yesteryear has vanished, and there is absolutely no tool with it to seek extra attention and concessions.

The prism of the conflict in Kashmir through which it is being looked at now has changed dramatically. The credit goes to the ideas generated by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who has made it clear that “ peace would be enforced and not bought.” That, in clear political translation, means that the perpetrators of the conflict will be punished instead of being appeased. He has vowed to the dismantling of the eco-system of terrorism that sustained violence and also had harmed the economic interests of the people , for it had given birth to cult of dependency and seeking economic packages to subside the conflict. That deadly approach kept economic development on backfoot and the forces of political in stability grew accordingly.

Today, a feeling is sweeping across Jammu and Kashmir, that the Centre has ceased to bend over backwards to keep it in good humour . That is realism dawned on them after the August 5, 2019 changes. The subsequent extension of the central laws that made the citizens of the country to make a claim of their stakes in J&K, buy property, set up industrial units, and take control of the precious resources through legal tenders generated a new sense of competition.

The image of J&K has changed. It is now projected as a destination for new investments. The Jammu and Kashmir government has signed memorandums of understanding with various industrial houses, hospitality giants and real estate builders to invest in J&K . That, has given a feeling to the people that they would have either to accept the investment from outside and compete as that is the only way to gain semblance of self-dependence and a way to march in line with the demand of the times.

Centre must be pleased with this outcome, as it has already initiated the measures to boost tourism, one of the major economic spines of Kashmir.

Tourists have started visiting J&K in large numbers, despite the pandemic-hit travel. this has scripted a success story, for tourism to survive, it is important that the visitors make it to the Valley, that being the first, rest of the activity follows, benefiting the hoteliers, guest houses, tour operators, transporters and artisans. This has opened doors to know how to survive and become economically vibrant without the crutches of subsidies and packages. With tourism growing at the pace, in which it was hoped for, other sectors, too, are feeling encouraged to move forward.

The road to self-sufficiency is becoming bright and even though there are sections, nostalgic about the days of special status and privileges. The young generation is sensing the challenges and want to convert these into opportunities, and that they know, they will have to search for these opportunities within the UT and also at the national level. The comfort zones of exclusiveness have gone once and for all.

Arun Joshi is a Senior Journalist, Political Analyst based in Jammu and Kashmir. He has authored four books, including, “Eyewitness Kashmir: Teetering on Nuclear War”. He has worked with Hindustan Times, The Times of India, The Indian Express and The Tribune, and visited several countries to deliver lectures on Kashmir issue and international affairs.

