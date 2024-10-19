J&K delegations meet CM Abdullah, highlight developmental issues

Jammu: Several delegations from various districts of Jammu region on Saturday met Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at his official residence here and raised developmental concerns in their respective areas, an official said.

Abdullah was in Jammu for a party function, from where he went to his residence. This marks his first visit to Jammu since assuming office on Wednesday in Srinagar.

During the interaction, the delegations expressed their gratitude to the chief minister for his leadership and congratulated him on taking charge, the official said.

They brought to his attention pressing issues, particularly those related to infrastructure development and social services, requesting the government’s immediate attention to these matters.

Responding to the issues raised by the delegations, Abdullah assured them that their concerns would be taken seriously.

The chief minister reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring balanced development across all districts of the Jammu region, emphasising the government’s priority to address the needs of every community, the official said.