J&K DG Prisons Hemant Kumar Lohia found dead in Jammu residence

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 4th October 2022 7:05 am IST
Girl found dead
Representational Photo

Jammu: Hemant Kumar Lohia, the Jammu and Kashmir Director General (Prisons), was killed on Tuesday in Jammu, Police said.

Police sources said the throat-slit body of the senior IPS officer was allegedly found at his residence in Jammu city. It is reported that the domestic help of the deceased IPS officer is absconding.

“The servant of the top officer is absconding. The body has been sent for medico-legal formalities. It apparently looks like a murder. It is not a terror-related incident,” sources added.

MS Education Academy

Lohia was an IPS officer of 1992 batch and was a native of Assam.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Kashmir updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button