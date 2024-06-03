J&K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in Pulwama

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Nihama area of the south Kashmir district after receiving specific input about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

Also Read Security forces launch search for terrorists in Poonch

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired on a search party of the forces, who then fired back, he said.

VIDEO | An encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Nihama area of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/IMF2ksEtcA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 3, 2024

The exchange of fire is going on and there are no reports of casualties on either side so far, the official added.