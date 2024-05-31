Security forces launch search for terrorists in Poonch

They said there were intelligence inputs about suspicious movement in the Dera Ki Gali-Bafliaz area of the district.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 31st May 2024 1:04 pm IST
jammu and Kashmir Security Forces
Representative Image-PTI

Poonch: Security forces and police launched a cordon-and-search operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Friday following reports of movement of suspected terrorists, officials said.

They said there were intelligence inputs about suspicious movement in the Dera Ki Gali-Bafliaz area of the district.

Also Read
21 killed, 47 injured as bus falls into gorge in Jammu

According to sources, around three armed men were spotted in the area and there was a brief exchange of fire between the suspected terrorists and security personnel.

MS Education Academy

A senior police officer said the entire region around the identified location has been cordoned off and the search operation is underway.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 31st May 2024 1:04 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Kashmir updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button