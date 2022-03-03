J&K government orders complete switch over to e-office mode

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday asked all Administrative Secretaries to direct heads of departments (HoDs) working under their control to immediately switch over to e-office mode of working, underling that no physical files or daks shall be entertained in the civil Secretariat from March 7.

In September last year, the government had issued a circular requiring all HoDs Ato switch over to e-office mode of working with assistance and hand holding from the Information Technology Department.

All HoDs were provided the necessary assistance by the Information Technology Department, by way of provisioning of the VPN connections, creation of domain IDs (@jk.gov.in) and training of local admins/master trainers etc, the government said.

“Notwithstanding the above said instructions, extension of timelines and the arrangements put in place, it has been observed that, many HoD offices are still not fully operational on e-office mode and continue to send physical files/daks to their respective Administrative Secretaries, a matter which has been viewed seriously by the authorities,” reads a fresh circular issued by the government on Thursday.

“It is, accordingly, enjoined upon all Administrative Secretaries to direct HoDs working under their administrative control to immediately switch over to e-office mode of working,” it reads, adding, “Further, no physical files/daks shall be entertained in the Civil Secretariat, J&K, w.e.f. 7th March, 2022.”