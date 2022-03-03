J&K government orders complete switch over to e-office mode

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 3rd March 2022 8:19 pm IST
Representation image

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday asked all Administrative Secretaries to direct heads of departments (HoDs) working under their control to immediately switch over to e-office mode of working, underling that no physical files or daks shall be entertained in the civil Secretariat from March 7.

In September last year, the government had issued a circular requiring all HoDs Ato switch over to e-office mode of working with assistance and hand holding from the Information Technology Department.

All HoDs were provided the necessary assistance by the Information Technology Department, by way of provisioning of the VPN connections, creation of domain IDs (@jk.gov.in) and training of local admins/master trainers etc, the government said.

MS Education Academy

“Notwithstanding the above said instructions, extension of timelines and the arrangements put in place, it has been observed that, many HoD offices are still not fully operational on e-office mode and continue to send physical files/daks to their respective Administrative Secretaries, a matter which has been viewed seriously by the authorities,” reads a fresh circular issued by the government on Thursday.

“It is, accordingly, enjoined upon all Administrative Secretaries to direct HoDs working under their administrative control to immediately switch over to e-office mode of working,” it reads, adding, “Further, no physical files/daks shall be entertained in the Civil Secretariat, J&K, w.e.f. 7th March, 2022.”

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Kashmir updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button