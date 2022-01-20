J&K govt employees told to attend Republic Day function as ‘official duty’

Jammu: All government employees and those of public sector undertakings in J&K were asked on Thursday to attend the main Republic Day function in Jammu city as part of their official duty.

An order issued by the General Administration Department said: “The main function of the Republic Day 2022 is being held at Maulana Azad Stadium Jammu, where the Hon’ble Lt Governor will preside over the function and take the salute.

“All officers/officials of the government and public sector undertakings stationed in Jammu are called upon to attend the function as part of their official duty,” it said, adding that all heads of the departments and chief executives of public sector undertakings shall ensure their own participation and also of the employees subordinate to them in the function.