J&K: Independence Day celebrations pass off peacefully in Valley

Srinagar: J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Tuesday that the dividends of peace and development are becoming visible in the UT through the change in the mindset of the common citizen.

Addressing an impressive, largely attended function to mark the 77th Independence Day, Sinha said at Bakshi Stadium, the venue of the main I-Day function in Kashmir, on Tuesday, “An era of peace and development has dawned on J&K.

“This is visible in the change of mindset of the common citizen who has been pro-actively contributing towards peace and development in the UT.

“The days of hartals and shutdowns are a thing of the past. Tourism has picked up in a big way and this is contributing to the local economy. Development is going on across J&K and people are getting their share of the progress in a transparent and equitable manner,” the Lt. Governor said.

All the functions passed off peacefully across J&K as no report of any untoward incident came from anywhere.

#WATCH | Jammu & Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha hoists national flag in Srinagar on 77th Independence Day pic.twitter.com/ad1LgBSDag — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2023

For the first time, the general public had been invited to attend the main function at the Bakshi Stadium without any special entry passes.

There were no restrictions of any kind anywhere in the Valley on Tuesday.

The Lt. Governor unfurled the national flag and took a salute at an impressive parade at Bakshi Stadium in which smartly turned out contingents of police, Border Security Forces (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Home Guards and school children took part.

A cultural programme highlighting the unity in diversity across J&K was also held at the stadium after the parade.

Senior officers of administration, police, Army and paramilitary forces attended the function in addition to a large number of civilians who turned out to be part of the main function.

Hoisting of the Tricolour and ceremonial parades were also held at each district headquarters of the UT where the concerned district development commissioners took salute after hoisting the Tricolour.

Flag hoisting functions also took place at all various schools and government offices across J&K in which children, teachers and government officials participated.