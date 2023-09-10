J&K L-G inaugurates Bangus Valley Festival

“The festival will promote a tribal culture of this premier offbeat destination, and provide a platform for local artisans to showcase traditional arts & crafts,” the L-G said.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 10th September 2023 5:52 pm IST
J&K L-G Manoj Sinha inaugurating the Bangus Valley festival.

Srinagar: J&K L-G Manoj Sinha on Sunday inaugurated the Bangus Valley festival on Sunday.

Peoples Career

The festival aims to highlight the rural and adventure tourism potential of Bangus Valley.

“The festival will promote a tribal culture of this premier offbeat destination, and provide a platform for local artisans to showcase traditional arts & crafts,” the L-G said.

MS Education Academy

“Several offbeat destinations of J&K are the ideal escape for travellers seeking leisurely adventures & enchanting experiences.

Also Read
Stamp paper scam unearthed in J&K’s Jammu district

“From adventure, exquisite cuisine, pilgrimage, and traditional handicrafts to serene mountains, Jammu Kashmir offers anything and everything to travellers. Around 300 new destinations are being developed to provide a variety of gateway options for domestic and foreign tourists filled with activities, festivals, natural scenery, shopping and B&B homestay in picturesque and calm villages. 

“We have completely transformed the tourism industry & J&K has been positioned as the most promising destination. This sector will soon become the engine of growth for the UT.

“Our aim is to attract a greater share of tourists & provide a lifetime experience to travellers, explorers and art lovers,” L-G said.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 10th September 2023 5:52 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Kashmir updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button