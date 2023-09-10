J&K L-G inaugurates Bangus Valley Festival

Srinagar: J&K L-G Manoj Sinha on Sunday inaugurated the Bangus Valley festival on Sunday.

The festival aims to highlight the rural and adventure tourism potential of Bangus Valley.

“The festival will promote a tribal culture of this premier offbeat destination, and provide a platform for local artisans to showcase traditional arts & crafts,” the L-G said.

“Several offbeat destinations of J&K are the ideal escape for travellers seeking leisurely adventures & enchanting experiences.

“From adventure, exquisite cuisine, pilgrimage, and traditional handicrafts to serene mountains, Jammu Kashmir offers anything and everything to travellers. Around 300 new destinations are being developed to provide a variety of gateway options for domestic and foreign tourists filled with activities, festivals, natural scenery, shopping and B&B homestay in picturesque and calm villages.

“We have completely transformed the tourism industry & J&K has been positioned as the most promising destination. This sector will soon become the engine of growth for the UT.

“Our aim is to attract a greater share of tourists & provide a lifetime experience to travellers, explorers and art lovers,” L-G said.