JK L-G inaugurates two projects in Srinagar

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday inaugurated the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) under the Srinagar Smart City initiative, besides launching the Srinagar Municipal Corporation’s storm water drainage scheme.

Terming ICCC as the nerve centre for all Smart City IT interventions, Sinha said that the Centre will act as a situation room of the city, integrating civic operations and creating opportunity for data-driven decision-making.

The new facility will provide a single platform aimed at monitoring and addressing public issues on a real-time basis, he added.

Sinha said that the Srinagar Smart City aims to secure and increase livability, sustainability, efficiency for all citizens.

The holistic approach in the functioning of Srinagar Smart City will help achieve five long-term goals — smart mobility, smart economy, smart environment, smart living and smart governance, Sinha said.

“Ground-breaking technological interventions are bringing efficiency in urban governance and strengthening the response capability of the various stakeholders. Srinagar is embracing modern technical tools for sustainable and integrated urban living,” he said.

Real-time data will ensure effective management of services like water, electricity, mobility, education, healthcare, environment and security, he added.

Later, Sinha inaugurated the new storm water drainage scheme of Srinagar Municipal Corporation. It was informed that the new drainage scheme will benefit one lakh people and bring about change in the sanitary conditions of the area.