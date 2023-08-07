J&K L-G says terror ecosystem will soon crumble in UT

Srinagar: J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Monday that time was not far when the entire terror-ecosystem will crumble in the union territory.

Sinha was speaking at a gathering at the mini-Secretariat in Kulgam district where he said that separatism and terrorism were on their deathbed in J&K.

“It is high time that every house of the UT must rise to an occasion to reject terrorism so that the entire terror-ecosystem falls down. I believe time is not far when the terror-ecosystem will crumble fully.

“People must reject terrorism and its ecosystem and join the march of peace. Reaching out to the artists, the Lt Governor said that recently writers and artists from across the country exchanged views with each other in Srinagar.

“Now it is time for the writers and artists from J&K to rise and paint the changing picture of J&K through their art and writings.

Also Read Over 2,500 perform Amarnath Yatra on 37th day

“Administration is seriously working to provide a platform to every community, including youth, to shape their future by being a part of the journey of peace and change. The society that was choked for three decades has now started to breathe freely.

“J&K is at present ahead of other states in terms of development and infrastructure building.

“Those whose hands are drenched with the blood of innocents can no more befool people. Enough blood of innocents has flown in J&K.

“In Kulgam district, 29 people were provided land under Prime Ministers Awas Yojna (PMAY) and not a single person is non-J&K resident.

“Not a single resident has been given land or home under PMAY as claimed by some politicians. Those who grabbed and encroached state land are misguiding people and creating confusion.

“I want to tell them that their days of playing the politics of deceit are over.”