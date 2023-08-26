J&K lecturer suspended for opposing abrogation of Article 370 in SC

Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, who teaches political science at a government school in Srinagar had appeared before Supreme Court and argued against the abrogation of Article 370

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday under Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha suspended a lecturer from service, who had appeared before the Supreme Court for an ongoing hearing over the abrogation of Article 370.

The senior lecturer of political science, Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, who was posted at Government Higher Secondary School in Jawahar Nagar area of Srinagar, appeared before the court on Wednesday, August 23, and argued against the abrogation of Article 370, demanding restoration of statehood.

However, on Friday, the school education department placed Bhat under suspension, with immediate effect, for violation of a provision of J&K Civil Service Regulations, J&K, Government Employees Conduct Rules, and J&K Leave Rules.

The suspension order further states, “During the period of suspension, the delinquent shall remain attached in the office of Director School Education Jammu,” local media KNO reported.

Additionally, the government has ordered the joint director of school education in Jammu, Subah Mehta, to conduct a thorough investigation into the delinquent officer’s actions.

The SC is currently hearing a series of petitions filed against the abrogation of Article 370. On August 5, 2019, the centre scrapped Articles 370 and 35A, which granted special status to the erstwhile Jammu & Kashmir state.

Following the abrogation of 370, the state was disintegrated into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir (with legislature) and Ladakh (without legislature).

