JK Police raids multiple locations across valley in cyber terror case

Press Trust of India |   Published: 7th January 2026 2:15 pm IST
Srinagar: The Counter Intelligence wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday carried out raids at multiple locations in the valley as part of its investigations in a cyber terror case, officials said.

The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) unleashed a massive crackdown on mule accounts as the police tightened its noose on such accounts fuelling cyber frauds and terror funding, they said.

The officials said that as part of its investigations into the cyber terror case, the CIK carried out raids at 22 locations in the Kashmir valley, including 15 places in the Srinagar city.

Further details were awaited, they added.

