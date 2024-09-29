J&K police warns people against inflammatory content after protests erupt

Srinagar: Cyber Police Kashmir has warned social media users against fanning communal or sectarian tensions in the valley in the wake of the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in Israeli strikes in Lebanon on Saturday, September 29.

“We’ve noticed inflammatory and sectarian posts being shared on social media, threatening communal harmony. We urge everyone to refrain from posting or engaging in such divisive content,” the Cyber Police Kashmir said in an advisory posted on X.

The police warned of strict action against anyone posting or sharing any inflammatory or provocative content.

“Any individual found posting or sharing sectarian, inflammatory, or provocative content aimed at disturbing peace will face strict legal action under the relevant sections of law. Let’s work together to maintain the unity and tranquillity of Kashmir,” it added.

Spontaneous protests broke out in the Shia-dominated areas of Srinagar and Budgam districts soon after the killing of the Hezbollah chief.

While the protests on the streets have been peaceful so far, there were reports of some social media users posting provocative content online.