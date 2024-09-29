Watch: Protests rocked across Srinagar following killing of Hezbollah chief

Soon after the Lebanese Hezbollah group confirmed the death of leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, protests rocked across Srinagar, Kashmir on Saturday evening, September 28. Thousands took to the streets, carrying banners and photos of Nasrallah while chanting slogans “America Murdabad” and “Israel Murdabad,” expressing solidarity with Hezbollah and its fighters.

Demonstrations were reported in many areas of Srinagar including Hassanabad, Rainawari, Saidakadal, Meer Behri and Ashaibagh. Participants included men, women and children waved black flags in the procession. The protests remained peaceful, with police deployed to ensure order amidst significant traffic disruption throughout the city.

In several areas of Kashmir, shops were also shut down as a mark of protest against the assassination.

Notable political figures, including former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Lok Sabha member Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, suspended their election campaigns in solidarity with Nasrallah and protesters. Mufti emphasized her support for Palestine and Lebanon in the course of mourning.

“Cancelling my campaign tomorrow in solidarity with the martyrs of Lebanon & Gaza, especially Hassan Nasarullah. We stand with the people of Palestine & Lebanon in this hour of immense grief & exemplary resistance, “Mehbooba Mufti wrote on X.

Protesters chanting slogans “America Murdabad” Israel Murdabad”

Protesters chanted slogans “Kashmir ka leader Hezbollah”, “Gaza ka leader Hezbollah”.

Hassan Nasrallah was the long-standing leader of Hezbollah who had led the group for 32 years. His death reports emerged after Israel reportedly launched almost 80 airstrikes at Hezbollah’s headquarters in Lebanon’s Beirut on September 26. Subsequently, his death was confirmed by the group the following day. In addition to Nasrallah, several high-ranked officials of the group were also killed in the airstrike.