Hashem Safieddine likely to succeed Nasrallah as Hezbollah chief

In a new turn of development, Hashem Safieddine is likely to succeed the slain Hassan Nasrallah as Hezbollah leader. Hezbollah deputy chief Naim Qassem will temporarily assume leadership, according to AFP reports.

Hassan Nasrallah was the long-standing leader of Hezbollah who had led the group for 32 years. His death reports emerged after Israel reportedly launched almost 80 airstrikes at Hezbollah’s headquarters in Lebanon’s Beirut on September 26. Subsequently, his death was confirmed by the group the following day. In addition to Nasrallah, several high-ranked officials of the group were also killed in the airstrike.

Who is Hashem Safieddine?

Hashem Safieddine, born in 1964 in southern Lebanon is Nasrallah’s cousin and currently serves as head of Hezbollah’s executive council. He has been within the organization since its inception in 1982 and has trained for leadership since 1994 after completing his religious sciences studies in Iran’s Qom City. Safieddine is responsible for handling Hezbollah’s politico business and managing its financial operations.

Safieddine’s religious standing is significant. He is a “Sayyed “which is a title given to a male descendant of the Prophet Muhammad. He has also been able to sit on the Jihad Council of Hezbollah where he played a role in military operations.

His ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran are particularly noteworthy. Safieddine has strong relations with Iranian officials, he also has family relations with Qassem Suleimani, the late commander of Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force, which enhances Safieddine’s position in Hezbollah and its Iranian sponsor. The United States Treasury Department recognized him as a “terrorist” in 2017 due to his senior role within Hezbollah.

Immediate leadership transition

Following Nasrallah’s assassination, Hezbollah’s deputy Naim Qassem will temporarily assume leadership while Safieddine will be elected by the Shura Council as the new secretary-general of Hezbollah.

Analysts suggest that Safieddine’s authority and experience make him the strongest candidate for this pivotal post during the escalation of conflict with Israel and continuing instabilities in the regions.

The transition in leadership comes at a critical juncture for Hezbollah, a Shia Islamist political party. The group faces not only internal challenges but also external pressures from the Israeli military aggressions that have annihilated most of the leadership cadre.

Safieddine steps into this role his strategies will define the Hezbollah military and political responses to additional Israeli aggression and to fight for the Palestinian causes.

