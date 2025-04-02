J&K political parties oppose Waqf Amendment Bill

Srinagar: All political parties of J&K, except the BJP, opposed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, saying that the Bill is intended to disempower Muslims and only target one religion.

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that the Bill is not acceptable to his party.

“Only one religion is being targeted. Every religion has its institutions, and every religion has a charitable wing. For Muslims, it is the Waqf,” said the Chief Minister.

Omar Abdullah said that targeting the Waqf is very unfortunate, adding that it is up to Parliament now to stop amendments in the Bill.

“NC cannot support this Bill. Our MPs will strongly oppose it,” said the Chief Minister.

Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also opposed the bill, saying that she has no hope from the BJP given the treatment meted out to Muslims in the country.

“I don’t have any hope from the BJP. We have seen how Muslims are being lynched and mosques demolished in the last 11 years,” she said.

The former Chief Minister added that the Bill is intended to disempower Muslims, adding that she hoped that the Hindu brethren would step forward to stop it.

“India is a nation of Gandhi, and it should be run as per the Constitution. The secular forces should intervene to prevent the country from becoming another Myanmar. If people decide to remain as mute spectators, then nobody can stop the chaos in the country,” said the former Chief Minister.

People’s Conference chairman, Sajad Gani Lone, also opposed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, calling it blatant interference in the religious affairs of Muslims.

“The proposed amendment by Parliament is a blatant interference in our faith aimed at divesting the rightful custodians of their authority. This is yet another rightwing trespassing,” the People’s Conference chairman wrote on X.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Darakhshan Andrabi welcomed the amendments, saying they would be beneficial for the poor from the community.

“How does Waqf have so many properties, but still, Muslim brothers are poor? Waqf has thousands of kanals of land, but despite that, a majority of Muslims are homeless and landless. The Prime Minister is thinking about these issues so that the Muslim community does not remain poor and gets all facilities,” she said.

Darakhshan Andrabi heads the J&K Waqf Board.