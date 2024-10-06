J&K: Protests over blasphemous remarks by priest Yati Narsinghanand

Massive protests erupted across districts of Jammu and Kashmir following ‘blasphemous’ remarks against Prophet Muhammad made by far-right Hindu priest Yati Narsinghanand.

The protesters while holding the Tricolor marched through streets and chanted slogans condemning Narsinghanand, who is well known for his radical anti-Muslim and Islamophobic comments. Protesters demanded strict actions, including the invocation of the National Security Act (NSA) against him.

In solidarity to address hate speech, Sikh citizens of J&K also joined protests against Yati Narsinghanand, condemning his derogatory remarks. They expressed contents that such comments could further divide society. They pointed out that these repeated attempts to hurt religious sentiments threaten communal harmony.

The protest was not only limited to Jammu and Kashmir, similar demonstrations took place in various parts of India, including Hyderabad, Ghaziabad and other Western parts of UP. Protesters called for legal action against Narsinghanand.

Hate speech

Yati delivered the controversial statements during a speech at Dasna Temple in Ghaziabad on September 29. However, it came to light on Thursday, October 3 when a speech clip surfaced on social media, sparking widespread outrage.

In the speech, Yati is heard suggesting to Hindus, “If you have to burn effigies on every Dussehra, then burn the effigies of Muhammad,” a remark that many viewed as blasphemous and inflammatory.

Following public outcry, Ghaziabad registered under the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of Triveendra Singh, a policeman at Sihani Gate police station. The FIR was lodged under Section 295 A of the Indian Penal Code on the grounds of offended religious sentiment.

Subsequently, on Saturday, October 5, reports emerged that Dasna Devi Temple mahant Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati had been detained at the Ghaziabad Police Lines after an FIR was lodged against him.

Politician reaction

Prominent figures including Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad, have called for stringent police action against him and urged the Muslim community to remain calm and avoid being provoked into violence. Several politicians have also joined in demanding accountability for Narsinghanand’s remarks.

Here, @BhimArmyChief is demanding strict Police action by imposing NSA against Yati Narasinghanand. And importantly, requesting the Muslim community to maintain calm and not fall into any of their trap. pic.twitter.com/qwJD8az4IM — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) October 5, 2024

Also Read Rana claims house arrest while filing complaint against Narsinghanand

President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Asaduddin Owaisi has announced a move to take legal action against Yati. Owasi indicated that he and AIMIM MLAs would meet with the Hyderabad Police Commissioner to submit a formal representation demanding immediate legal proceedings against Yati.

Speaking to the media, Owasi stated “If BJP supports those who insult the Prophet (SAW) in the entire country and hurt the sentiments of India’s largest Minority, then this is unacceptable”.

In a series of posts on X, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President and Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati asserted that both Central and state governments must take stringent legal action against those who violate the principle of secularism.

“In Ghaziabad, UP, the Mahant of Dasna Devi Temple once again made hate speeches against Islam, which has created unrest and tension in that area and many parts of the country. The police took action against the protesters, but the main culprits remained unpunished,” she wrote.

1. यूपी के गाजियाबाद में डासना देवी मन्दिर के महंत द्वारा इस्लाम मज़हब के खिलाफ फिर से नफरती बयानबाजी की गयी जिससे उस पूरे इलाके में तथा देश के कई हिस्सों में भी अशान्ति व तनाव की स्थिति उत्पन्न है। पुलिस द्वारा प्रदर्शनकारियों के खिलाफ तो कार्रवाई की गयी किन्तु मूल दोषी भयमुक्त। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) October 6, 2024

“Whereas the Indian Constitution guarantees secularism i.e. equal respect for all religions. Therefore, it is the responsibility of the Central and State governments to take strict legal action against those who violate it so that there is peace in the country and development is not hindered.”

2. जबकि भारतीय संविधान धर्मनिरपेक्षता अर्थात् सभी धर्मों का बराबर आदर-सम्मान की गारण्टी सुनिश्चित करता है। अतः केन्द्र व राज्य सरकारों की जिम्मेवारी है कि वे इसका उल्लंघन करने वालों के खिलाफ सख्त कानूनी कार्रवाई करे ताकि देश में शान्ति रहे तथा विकास भी बाधित न हो। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) October 6, 2024

The protests underscore a growing frustration within the Muslim community regarding repeated instances of hate speech and Islamophobia in India. There has been a constant call by activists and organizations to seek legal solutions to these vices including banning hate speech.