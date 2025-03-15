J&K receives Rs 1.69L crore investment proposals, 6 Lakh jobs

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday said it has received over 8,500 applications with an investment proposal worth over Rs 1.69 lakh crore and employment proposals for over 6 lakh jobs with regard to the development of industrial units in the Union Territory.

The government has provided land measuring for industrial purposes to 213 non-local people and 1,751 locals under the Industrial Policy 2016-26 and Industrial Land Allotment Policy 2021-30.

Replying to the cut motion of CPIM member M Y Tarigami in the assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary said a total of 8,532 applications have been received through the Single Window System with proposed investment of Rs 1,69,282.22 crore and 6,06,203 employment proposals.

He said a requirement of 80,668.91 kanals (10,083.61 acres) of land has been sought.

Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir: Deputy CM Surinder Kumar Choudhary says, "Now, LG must be reading this and thinking what to do, what is happening, what isn’t, it takes time. If rules are to be implemented, it will definitely take time. It would be better if LG is consulted directly,… pic.twitter.com/5wSYVXsQ2t — IANS (@ians_india) March 15, 2025

Giving further details, Choudhary said the government has received 2,209 and 6,323 applications with investment proposals of Rs 1,18,918.47 crore and Rs 50,363.75 crore for the Jammu and Kashmir regions, respectively.

The proposed employment generation for the Jammu region is 2,66,729 and for the Kashmir region it is 3,39,474, he said.

Similarly, the requirements of land quantity proposed in the applications for the Jammu region is 46,352.86 kanals (5,794.10 acres) and for the Kashmir region it is 34,316.05 kanals (4,289.50 acres), he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister, in reply to the cut motion of BJP member Chander Prakash Ganga, said the government has provided land measuring 6,816.25 kanals (852.03 acres) for industrial purposes to 213 non-local beneficiaries and 4,730 kanals (591.25 acres) of land to 1,751 locals under the Industrial Policy 2016-26 and Industrial Land Allotment Policy 2021-30.

While 6,408.25 kanals of land have been allotted to 205 non-local beneficiaries, 408 kanals of land have been allotted to eight such beneficiaries in the Kashmir Valley, he said.

Similarly, 1,153 locals were granted 2,851 kanals of land in the Kashmir Valley, and 598 locals were granted 1,976 kanals of land in the Jammu division, he added.

Choudhary said to attract substantial investment in the industry for the production of goods and services and generating employment, efforts have been made from time to time to create an enabling environment for industrial development in J&K.

Prior to the J&K Industrial Land Allotment Policy 2021-30, land allotment had been done in terms of the Industrial Policy 2016-26, he said, adding that the due procedure for the allotment of land as per the J&K Land Allotment Policy 2021-30 has been followed during allotments.