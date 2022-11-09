J&K: Terror victims’ wards receive reservation for medical seats

The Controller of Examination of the J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (BOPEE) issued a notification on Tuesday which said that the children of government employees who were orphaned during anti-terror operations or have parents who suffer from permanent disability for the same reason can avail of reservation in admission to the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) courses for the academic year of 2022-23.

However, this does not apply to children of defense forces and other government employees posted in the troubled North-Eastern states.

According to an article in The Hindu Businessline, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs is confident that this move will serve as a morale booster for all those who are fighting against insurgencies in the Valley for years.

The MHA has categorised terror victims’ children in the following order:

Children of parents both killed by terrorists will be given the top priority.

Children who have lost the sole breadwinner in their family to terror.

Children of those who have suffered permanent disability or injuries.

Children should be residents of J&K and their parents should be employees of either the UT/ state or Central Government.

Children need to pass 12th standard with a minimum of 50% marks in Physics, Chemistry, Biology/ Bio-Technology, and English. However, the pass percentage of children belonging to Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) is 40%.

The last date for submission of applications is November 11, at 2 pm.

“The selection of candidates will be made on the basis of rank obtained in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-2022 conducted by the National Testing Agency,” The Hindu Businessline quoted the Controller of Examinations.

The Controller of Examinations also mentioned that the general category students applying for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) need to secure the 50 percentile while those belonging to other castes need the 40 percentile.

“The reservation policy being followed by the UT of J&K will apply on central poll MBBS/ BDS seats,” The Hindu Businessline quoted the Controller of Examinations.

This move by the Centre is to have as many medical doctors from the Union Territory owing to the ever-growing healthcare demand. The Centre plans to set up two new AIIMS at a cost of Rs 4,000 crore.

Moreover, seven new government medical colleges with a total outlay of Rs 1,595 crore, 15 nursing colleges involving an approximate additional cost of Rs 60 crore, and two state cancer institutes at a total cost of Rs 212 crore, are also at various stages of completion, said UT sources.

J&K will soon have bone and joint hospitals being set up at a cost of Rs 129.80 crore and a 200-bedded additional block at LD Hospital Srinagar.