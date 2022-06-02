J&K: Terrorists gun down bank manager from Rajasthan

Kulgam: A 26-year-old bank manager named Vijay Kumar, was shot dead by terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday.

“Terrorists fired upon a bank manager at Ellaqie Dehati Bank at Areh Mohanpora in Kulgam district. He received grievous gunshot injuries in this terror incident. He was a resident of Hanumangarh, Rajasthan. Area cordoned off,” police said. Kumar succumbed to his injuries, police added.

#WATCH | J&K: Terrorist fires at bank manager at Ellaqie Dehati Bank at Areh Mohanpora in Kulgam district.



The bank manager later succumbed to his injuries.



(CCTV visuals) pic.twitter.com/uIxVS29KVI — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2022

Vijay Kumar was working in Kashmir since 2018.

Earlier on Tuesday, a 36-year-old migrant Kashmiri Pandit and high school teacher Rajni Bala was shot dead by terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. Over the last two months, two civilians – including Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat — and three off-duty policemen were killed in Kashmir by terrorists.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha are likely to hold a high-level meeting here in the national capital on June 3 over the killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the Union Territory in the last few days, official sources said.

The meeting comes in the wake of terrorists carrying out three targeted killings.

It is learnt that National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh will also participate in the meeting that is expected to start on the scheduled date in the first half of the day.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, as well as Director-General of Central Reserve Police Force Kuldeep Singh and Border Security Force chief Pankaj Singh, are also expected to attend the meeting.

Gehlot condemns killing

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday strongly criticised the brutal killing of Vijay Kumar, a native of Rajasthan, who was working as a bank manager in Jammu and Kashmir and urged the central government to ensure the security of residents of Kashmir.

“The killing of Vijay Kumar, a resident of Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, working in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir, by terrorists is highly condemnable. I pray to God to give peace to his soul and courage to his family,” he said in his tweet.

जम्मू कश्मीर के कुलगाम में कार्यरत हनुमानगढ़, राजस्थान के निवासी श्री विजय कुमार की आतंकियों द्वारा हत्या घोर निंदनीय है। मैं ईश्वर से उनकी आत्मा की शांति एवं परिवार को हिम्मत देने की प्रार्थना करता हूं। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 2, 2022

Taking the central government on his radar, Gehlot said, “The NDA government has failed to restore peace in Kashmir. The central government should ensure the safety of citizens in Kashmir. Such killing of our citizens by terrorists will not be tolerated,” he added.

(with inputs from agencies)