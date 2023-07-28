J&K tribals’ protest against inclusion of upper-caste in ST list gaining political steam

The protests led by Gujjar and Bakarwal communities, who oppose the inclusion of upper-caste Paharis in the Schedule Tribe (ST) reservation list, is gaining political steam across the country. The community has started hitting the streets along with their cattle, demanding the withdrawal of the bill immediately.

The Gujjar and Bakarwal communities of J&K have hit the roads in Jammu along with their cattle — cows, buffaloes and goats — to protest against the administration’s decision of granting ST status to upper-caste Pahari of J&K.

Gujjar and Bakarwal Tribals of J&K hit the streets of Jammu with their cattle to protest against the BJP government for its move to include upper caste Paharis in the ST list. pic.twitter.com/umaXlXV5fj — sayima Ahmad (@sayimaahmad) July 28, 2023

Speaking with Siasat.com, tribal and nomad activist, Guftar Ahmed accused BJP of playing ‘dirty politics’ to hide its failure and divert people’s attention.

“After the abrogation of Article 370, BJP got the power to distort the constitution undemocratically. We are fighting to protect the rights of tribals not only in J&K but across the country. The BJP is trying to impose this bill to appease a particular section for electoral gains. Their move, including the upper-caste Paharis, is a grave provocation,” he said.

He further alleged the BJP was anti-tribal and trying to create a Manipur-like situation among phari communities by provoking one against the other.

“The upper-caste Pahari people already occupy 20% of reservations. They are enjoying several reservations like ‘Pahari Speaking People (PSP)’, ‘Actual Line of Control (ALC)’, and Reserved Backward Area (RBA)’, but still BJP want them to include in the ST status list,” he added.

The tribal community manages their affairs differently with their own unique culture, which is why they have got 1990 tribal status. Many of them still can’t access basic necessities like education, sanitation, water and electricity. However, Guftar alleged, BJP’s attempts to provide ST reservations to communities that have been ruling the state are unfair. Syeds, Khans, Dogras, Gadda Brahmin, and Kshatriyas have always been privileged communities, he added

Tribals are born not framed. We strongly reject dilution of ST status. Just to divide J&K BJP is trying to add upper castes in schedule tribe. Gujjar Bakarwals of J&K will fight against bill. @RahulGandhi @BhimArmyChief @TribalArmy @HansrajMeena @atulpradhansp @Ravinder_ASPK pic.twitter.com/vLz4zoB0Us — Guftar Ahmed (@GuftarAhmedCh) July 27, 2023

Senior Gujjar Leader Aijaz Khan Sahab joined protest at Darmari of Reasi against the inclusion of Upper Castes in schedule tribe. Aijaz khan sb is former minister & three time legislator. GOI should drop bill of adding upper castes in ST. @RahulGandhi @TribalArmy @HansrajMeena pic.twitter.com/3FVPMh1E2v — Guftar Ahmed (@GuftarAhmedCh) July 28, 2023

Also Read Gujjars protests against inclusion of upper-caste Paharis in ST list

Earlier on July 25, Gujjar leaders from Delhi, Mukhiya Gujjar and Narendra Gujjar also took part in the protest rally and extended their full support to the Gujjar and Bakarwal community of Jammu & Kashmir “I want to say to my Kashmiri Gujjars and Bakarwal brothers that they are not alone in this fight. Gujars from other parts of the county will also fight with them for their rights,” Narendra said.

Mukhiya Gujjar later led a delegation of the tribals to meet former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and president of the Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh and discussed the matter with him.

Akhilesh Yadav also extend his support to the Jammu & Kashmir tribals and took a dig at the BJP government for its discriminatory policies.

“The BJP government wants to end the rights of Dalits, backward people, and tribals across the country (sic),” Samajwadi Party’s official Twitter handle posted.

Hundreds of Gujjar and Bakarwals from different parts of the country assembled in Srinagar’s press enclave in Lal Chowk on the evening of Tuesday, July 25.

Later, on dozens of social activists and people from the community were detained by security forces when they tried to march towards Raj Bhawan in Srinagar.