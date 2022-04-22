J&K: Two non-local labrouers shot at by terrorists

Posted by Neha  |   Published: 22nd April 2022 9:39 pm IST

Srinagar: Two non-local labrouers were injured at Nowgam in Srinagar district on Friday after terrorists fired upon them, officials said.

The victims, both from West Bengal, were rushed to the SMHS hospital in Srinagar, where the condition of one is stated to be critical while the other is stable.

“Terrorists fired upon two non-local labourers in the Nowgam area on the outskirts of Srinagar. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway to nab the miscreants,” the police said.

