J&k: West Bengal man arrested with stolen pistol in Srinagar

Srinagar: A man from West Bengal was arrested on Thursday, August 17 with a pistol that he had stolen from a house here, police said.

Lokesh Kumar, a native of West Bengal’s Alipurduar, who is currently living in the Elahi Bagh Soura area was arrested at a joint Naka at Regal Chowk in the early hours of the day, Srinagar police said on X, formerly Twitter.

According to a police source, Kumar had stolen the licensed pistol earlier in the night from a house in Srinagar.

An FIR has been registered at Kothibagh police station, they added.