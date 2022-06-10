JMI alumna Uzma Khan offered full-funded PhD fellowships from 6 US varsities

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) alumna Uzma Khan has received offers to pursue fully funded PhD from six prestigious US universities.

She has completed her MSc Electronics course from the Department of Applied Sciences, Faculty of Engineering and Technology, JMI, in 2021.

Uzma had applied for 100 per cent fellowships in nine US universities and received offers from six of them. Her research area will be ‘Underwater wireless communication and signal processing’.

As per a JMI statement, Uzma has been offered a monthly stipend for on-campus jobs of research and teaching assistant at six US universities, as well as 100 per cent tuition fee waiver.

The names of these universities are — Lehigh University, University of Cincinnati, University of Maryland at Baltimore County, SUNY (State University of New York) Buffalo, SUNY Albany and University of New Hampshire.

Uzma has chosen Lehigh University and will be joining in August 2022. She has also been awarded a one-time relocation allowance by the university, the JMI statement added.

She said, “I am joining Lehigh University because my educational qualifications and research interest is in coherance with my potential supervisor there.”

The wireless and signal processing lab she is going to join is conducting cutting-edge research on current and future technologies and will be best suited for her research area – Underwater wireless communication and signal processing, the university statement said.

Uzma became eligible to apply to US universities after securing good scores in IELTS and GRE.

After sending e-mails to professors with whom her research interest coincides, she subsequently qualified technical interviews with a committee of members from the lab and department she wanted to get admitted to, JMI said.

Uzma has also secured first position in her class while pursuing her Masters studies at Jamia and for this she will be awarded a gold medal in the upcoming convocation of the university.

She has also received a provisional offer for ‘Inspire Fellowship’ by the Department of Science and Technology under the Ministry of Science and Technology. Earlier, she was hired as a systems engineer at TCS and Infosys but she declined the offer as she always knew where her interests lay and that was ‘research’.