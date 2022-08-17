JNTU Hyderabad decides to raise fees for engineering courses

Hyderabad: Are you planning to pursue engineering courses on the JNTU Hyderabad campus or in any one of the five constituent colleges? Get ready to pay more for the courses.

Recently, the executive council of varsity approved the proposal to increase the fees of B.Tech courses from Rs. 35, 000 per annum to Rs. 50, 000 per annum. The new fee structure will be applicable for the courses in JNTU Hyderabad and its constituent colleges in Jagtial, Manthani, Sultanpur, Rajanna Sircilla, and Wanaparthy.

The varsity has also hiked the fees for M. Tech courses from Rs. 15, 000 per semester to Rs. 30, 000 per semester. Similarly, the fee for self-financed M.Tech courses is also increased to Re. 1 lakh per annum.

Although the new fee structure has been approved, it is not clear whether the varsity is going to implement it immediately for the upcoming year.

The revised fee structure is not going to impact all the students who secure ranks below 10,000 in TS EAMCET as they will get 100 percent fee reimbursement from the state government.

Tuition fee reimbursement scheme in Telangana

As per the tuition fee reimbursement scheme, Telangana students get 100 percent fee reimbursement if they secure a rank below 10,000.

Apart from them, students belonging to SC and ST also get 100 percent fee reimbursement from the state government.

All other students too get a part of the fee. They get Rs. 35, 000 per annum and the rest of the fee has to be borne by the student.

Inspection of private engineering colleges affiliated with JNTU Hyderabad

JNTU Hyderabad is also going to inspect engineering, pharmacy, and MBA & MCA colleges that are seeking affiliation for the academic year 2022-23.

The varsity has formed over 20 Fact Finding Committees (FFCs) for the inspection that will begin on August 18.

The main focus of the FFCs will be to check the staff details and their salaries.