JNTU Hyderabad to begin inspection of private engineering colleges

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H) is going to begin inspection of private engineering colleges seeking varsity affiliation for the academic year 2022-23.

The university has formed over 20 Fact Finding Committees (FFCs) for the inspection that will begin on August 18. The FFCs will visit the engineering, pharmacy, MBA, and MCA colleges to check the details of staff and their salaries.

Apart from staff details, the committee will inspect the examination branch work and infrastructure including laboratories.

Engineering colleges seeking JNTU Hyderabad affiliation

For the academic year 2022-23, 148 engineering colleges are seeking the affiliation of JNTU Hyderabad.

Apart from them, 69 pharmacy and 9 MBA/MCA colleges have also applied for the affiliation of the varsity.

The FFCs will first inspect the engineering colleges. The inspection is likely to be completed in 3-4 days. Later, the inspection of pharmacy and MBA & MCA colleges will begin.

Fees hiked in several private engineering colleges

Students who are planning to pursue engineering courses in private colleges in Telangana have to pay more for their education from the upcoming academic year.

The Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TARC) which is responsible for fixing the fees for engineering courses in 175 colleges across the state has fixed the minimum fee per annum.

From the upcoming academic year, the minimum fee for engineering courses in private colleges in Telangana will be Rs. 45, 000 per annum.

The highest fee for engineering courses in the State will be at Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT) as TARC fixed a fee of Rs. 1.75 lakh per annum for the college. The fee in another reputed college, Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology (MGIT) was fixed at 1.60 lakh per annum.