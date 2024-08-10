JNTU Hyderabad notifies academic calendar 2024-25 for B Tech students

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) – Hyderabad has announced its academic calendar for the 2024-25 academic year for first-year BTech students.

The semester is scheduled to start on August 27, following a six-day induction program for new students that will begin on August 19.

The first instructional period will run until October 30, with a Dasara vacation planned from October 7 to 11.

According to the calendar, the first midterm exams are set for November 1 to 7, after which the second instructional period will commence on November 8 and continue until January 4, 2025. The second midterm examinations are scheduled for January 6 to 10, 2025.

Preparation holidays and practical exams are set to take place from January 13 to 21, 2025, with the end-semester examinations scheduled from January 22 to February 4, 2025.

Additionally, JNTU-Hyderabad has announced that the first spell of instructions for the second semester will begin on February 6, 2025.