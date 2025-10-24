JNTU Hyderabad to celebrate diamond jubilee on Nov 21-22

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) will celebrate the diamond jubilee of its engineering college on November 21 and 22, announced its Vice-Chancellor Prof. T Kishan Kumar Reddy on Thursday, October 23.

After unveiling the jubilee logo, he recalled that the institution began as Nagarjuna Sagar Engineering College at Masab Tank 60 years ago and later evolved into JNTU at Kukatpally, becoming the first technical university in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

CM Revanth to attend inaugaral ceremony

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will attend the inaugural ceremony, while Governor-designate Jishnu Dev Varma will grace the valedictory session.

The celebrations will focus on student creativity and entrepreneurial skills, featuring awareness sessions and discussions.

As part of the jubilee, 20 alumni who successfully established startups will be honoured with “Young Achievers” awards.

Rector Dr. K Vijay Kumar Reddy, Registrar Dr. K Venkateswara Rao, College Principal Dr. G V Narasimhareddy, Alumni Affairs Director Dr. Bhramara, and representatives of the Alumni Association attended the preparatory meeting.