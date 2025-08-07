First-year classwork in Hyderabad engineering colleges to begin on August 11

Hyderabad: The classwork for first-year students admitted to engineering colleges under the jurisdiction of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) will begin on Monday, August 11.

Moreover, the university is going to conduct an induction program on the first day of the classwork to familiarize them with the academic environment and university culture.

First-year classwork in Hyderabad engineering colleges

The university has appealed to all colleges to adhere to the academic calendar.

It advised first-year students to report to their respective engineering colleges under JNTU Hyderabad on Monday for both the induction program and classwork.

Under the induction program, sessions on academic guidelines, university policies, and student support services will be held.

Ph.D. entrance exams

Meanwhile, the Standing Committee of the JNTUH is gearing up to conduct Ph.D. entrance exams for all faculties on September 12, 13, and 14.

A decision has also been made to allow working professionals to take admission into Ph.D. programs.