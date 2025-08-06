Schools in Hyderabad gear up for two holidays

Hyderabad: Many schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana are gearing up for two holidays this week.

As per the government calendar for 2025, the holidays are on Friday and Saturday.

One general, another optional

Out of these holidays, one is general and another one is optional. The holiday on Saturday is a general one.

On Friday, the holiday—which is an optional one—is for ‘Varalakshmi Vratham’. On Saturday, the holiday is for ‘Rakhi Purnima’.

Rakhi Purnima, which is observed on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Shravana, is a festival wherein sisters of all ages tie a ‘rakhi’ around the wrists of their brothers.

Other holidays for schools in Hyderabad

In the current month, there are three more general holidays for the schools. They are as follows:

Independence Day – August 15

Sri Krishnashtami – August 16

Vinayaka Chavithi – August 27

This month, the government has listed four days as general holidays and one as optional for schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana.