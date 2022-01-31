JNTUH asks colleges to continue online classes for UG I, II year students till Feb 12

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has instructed its affiliated colleges to continue online classes for students of undergraduate I and II years till February 12.

In a circular issued by the registrar of the university M. Manzoor Hussain, it has been mentioned that colleges can conduct in-person classes after February 12 by adhering to COVID norms.

Meanwhile, for III and IV undergraduate courses and postgraduate courses, in-person classes can be conducted from February 1.

The decision was taken after the state government’s announcement that all educational institutions in the state will resume in-person classes on February 1.

Telangana government’s decision came in the wake of declining Covid numbers in the state, as also the fact that several other states are gradually resuming in-person classes.

Educational institutions in Telangana had closed for Sankranti vacations from January 8 to January 18. However, due to the rising number of Covid cases, the state government had on January 16, further extended the holidays till January 30.