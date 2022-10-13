JNTUH students demand revocation of credit-based detention policy

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) credit-based detention policy is back into the limelight after the varsity decided to withdraw the exemption that was provided to students in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Engineering students of the varsity and affiliated colleges are demanding that JNTUH must continue with the exemption. They threatened to go on strike if the varsity fail to take a decision by Saturday.

Though the university has announced the decision two months ago, students say that the time was not sufficient to prepare for the change. They are worried as due to the credit-based detention policy some of them will lose job offers while many become ineligible for higher studies abroad if they take over four years to complete an engineering degree.

What JNTUH says?

As per the circular issued by Dr. M. Manzoor Hussain, Professor of Mechanical Engineering and Registrar, the varsity has stopped implementing the credit-based detention system during the pandemic and the exemption continued till the academic year 2020-21.

In the academic year 2021-22, the condition returned to normal, and classwork was conducted. In view of it, the varsity has decided to start implementing the credit-based detention system, says varsity.

The circular also instructed principals of the colleges affiliated with JNTUH to collect the undertaking from B.Tech/ B. Pharmacy students who are attending classwork of third and fourth year first semester before promoting them provisionally.

How does JNTUH credit-based detention policy work?

As per academic regulations for B.Tech R18, students must secure at least 18 out of 37 credits to get promoted to second year first semester.

For promotion to their year first semester, students must secure at least 47 out of 79 credits.

In order to be promoted to the final year first semester, students must secure 73 out of 123 credits.

Students who fail to secure the needed credits are not promoted and the duration of their degree increases. In such cases, students face difficulty both in securing jobs and seeking admission to higher studies abroad.