JNU students’ strike day 17: Brittas seeks Murmu’s intervention

New Delhi: CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas has sought the intervention of President Droupadi Murmu and Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi over the indefinite hunger strike by JNU students, which entered its 17th day on Monday, October 18, citing the deteriorating health of the participants.

In letters written on Sunday, Brittas sought revocation of the rustication orders against elected Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) representatives, withdrawal of alleged objectionable provisions of the Chief Proctor’s Office (CPO) Manual and expeditious resolution of students’ grievances.

In a post on X on Monday, Brittas said, “The indefinite hunger strike by JNU students (is) now in its 17th day, and the deteriorating health of the participants demands urgent intervention.”

The indefinite hunger strike by JNU students, now in its 17th day, and the deteriorating health of the participants demand urgent intervention.



Yesterday, I wrote to the Hon’ble President of India, in her capacity as Visitor of JNU, and the Union Education Minister, urging… pic.twitter.com/IZGn1wqm37 — John Brittas (@JohnBrittas) October 19, 2026

“As a former student of JNU, I am deeply concerned by the present situation. A university that nurtured debate and dissent must not punish them. Its democratic traditions must be preserved, and its students’ voices deserve to be heard, not silenced,” he said.

‘Administration failed to address concerns’

In his letter, Brittas said the hunger strike, which began on October 3, followed the university administration’s alleged failure to address the student community’s “genuine and longstanding concerns”.

He said the rustication of elected students’ union representatives, including the former JNUSU president, had raised serious concerns.

“The exclusion of elected representatives from the university directly affects the functioning of the students’ union and weakens the mechanism through which students collectively articulate their grievances,” he wrote.

Brittas also raised concerns over continued enforcement of the CPO Manual, which provides for fines and disciplinary measures for several forms of protest and assembly.

MP recalls his time at JNU

Recalling his years as a student at JNU, he said the university had long provided a space for debates, discussions and democratic activities. He cautioned that disproportionate disciplinary measures could discourage students from raising legitimate grievances over fear of punitive action.

He also flagged unresolved concerns relating to gender justice, equal opportunity, admissions and basic campus facilities, saying the prolonged impasse had assumed serious proportions in view of the risks to the health of those on hunger strike.

Referring to the Jawaharlal Nehru University Act, 1966, Brittas said the legislation identified social justice, secularism and a democratic way of life among the university’s foundational principles. The act designates the President as the Visitor of the university.

He urged President Murmu to intervene under Section 8 of the Act and take appropriate steps towards revocation of the rustication orders, withdrawal of alleged objectionable provisions of the CPO Manual and urgent resolution of the students’ outstanding grievances.