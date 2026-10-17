JNUSU marks 10 yrs of Najeeb Ahmad’s disappearance, demands answers

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) on Thursday marked 10 years of the disappearance of student Najeeb Ahmad, demanding answers from the Delhi Police and justice for his family.

Addressing a gathering at the hunger strike site on the campus, JNUSU joint secretary Danish Ali alleged that the investigation into Ahmad’s disappearance failed to establish accountability and accused the university administration of evading responsibility.

Ali alleged that an auto-rickshaw driver was made to claim that Ahmad left the campus in his vehicle, an attempt to evade responsibility. She also criticised the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for failing to locate Ahmed.

She also accused the then university administration of failing to take strict action against those involved in the incident, especially then vice chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh, who was later conferred with a Padma Shri.

She said Ahmad’s disappearance created a sense of fear among Muslim students on campus.

“When one Najeeb disappears, when one Umar Khalid, one Sharjeel Imam is put behind bars, then this is not a matter of three or four people. This is the matter of every person in the country, especially Muslims,” Ali said.

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The union office-bearer alleged that members of the RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) repeatedly threatened Muslim students by mentioning Ahmad’s disappearance.

“We will always keep asking, ‘Where is our comrade Najeeb? Where is our Najeeb?’ The government will have to answer this question every time,” she said.

Ahmad, a student of the university, went missing in October 2016 following an altercation with members of the ABVP at his hostel.

His disappearance triggered widespread protests and demands for his whereabouts.