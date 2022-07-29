Job fair in Hyderabad: AMP to organize interviews on July 30

Mega job fair in Hyderabad are going to be organized for both freshers and experienced

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Updated: 29th July 2022 12:23 pm IST
Hyderabad: Job Fair to be held in Government ITI College
Hyderabad: Association of Muslim Professionals (AMP) is going to organize a mega job fair in Hyderabad and Chennai on Saturday, July 30.

In Hyderabad, the interviews are going to be held at Nawab Shah Alam Khan College of Engineering and Technology located at Subedar Ali Khan Road, New Malakpet, near Malakpet MMTS station.

The vacancies are in FMCG, retail, hospitality, BPO, Banking, Facility Management, Finance, and IT sectors. Apart from it, all entry-level jobs are available.

Interviews are going to be held from 10:30 am to 4 pm tomorrow.

Eligibility for the job fair in Hyderabad and Chennai

All candidates who have passed at least the 8th standard are eligible for the job fair. Job vacancies are also available for students with graduate and post-graduate qualifications.

Apart from it, they must be at least 18 years old.

In Chennai, the fair is going to be held at the New College (Autonomous), Royapettah, Chennai.

Interested and eligible candidates need to attend the job fair along with five copies of resumes.

Before attending the jobs fair in Hyderabad or Chennai, candidates have to register online (click here).

