Job fair in Hyderabad: Over 20 companies to recruit 3K candidates on May 30

Hyderabad: Leonine Consulting Services and The Siasat Daily in association with the Nizam College, Hyderabad are going to conduct a job fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 30.

In the fair which will be held at Nizam College Campus, Basheer Bagh, more than 20 companies are going to recruit around three thousand candidates.

Both freshers and experienced candidates who have completed tenth, intermediate, degree, B.Ed, B.Tech/B.E, M.B.A, Diploma, or PG can apply for jobs at the fair.

According to the director of Leonine consulting service Syed Khaleel Uddin, Absyz, Altimetrik, Deloitte-HNC, Highnoon Consulting services, Reliance retails, Jio Mart, GTM, Goto Market, Just Dial, Value Format, Reliance Pharma, IFS, Insight International, Regalix, AGS Groups, Spencer’s, Masqati, Tech M, Galaxy College, Neo Slate, HH11 Groups, VGFS, EC-Council Companies Participating in the mega job event.

“This job fair ceremony will be organized with the aim of advertising different companies & their respective vision. Their contribution will be highlighted on our platform. Directors, partners, and the Human Resource team of different companies are called to participate and will share their perspectives with one another and find and select eligible candidates”, he added.

For more details, interested candidates can contact 8142761734 or email at syed@leonineservices.com.