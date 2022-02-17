Job mela to be held in Hyderabad; over 3000 vacancies to fill up

Hyderabad: R R charitable trust is organizing a free job mela on Monday, February 21 from 8 am to 2 pm at Red Rose Palace Function Hall, Nampally.

In the job drive, sixty plus companies are going to conduct interviews to fill more than 3,000 vacancies. Both freshers and experienced people can apply. Candidates who have cleared SSC or Intermediate or any graduate will have the opportunity for suitable jobs as per their education qualification.

Event organizer Mannan Khan said this job Mela is being organised with the aim of providing employment to unemployed and experienced youth in corporate companies.

Candidates should keep two sets of their credentials, biodata and photos with them and should maintain social distancing norms.

For further information, the candidates may contact the given number.