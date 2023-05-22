Jobs in Hyderabad: Ujjivan Small Finance Bank invites applications from graduates

Hyderabad: Are you looking for bank jobs in Hyderabad? Look no further as Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has recently opened up exciting opportunities for graduates with 0-2 years of relevant sales experience.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank is actively seeking candidates who possess good analytical and sales skills. The applicants need to have a strong understanding of the local language and area, along with excellent communication abilities.

The bank will give preference to individuals with 1-2 years of experience in banking, sales, or collection.

There are a total of 20 job vacancies across various bank branches in Hyderabad. The selected candidates will have the opportunity to work in either Secunderabad or Hyderabad, depending on the bank’s requirements and their skill set.

Successful applicants will receive a competitive remuneration package.

Those who meet the aforementioned qualifications and are excited about this opportunity can send updated CV to Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (Email id: peermohammed.saleem@ujjivan.com) or dial cell phone number 9959199522.