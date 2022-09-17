Jobs in MNCs: Siasat to conduct drive on Sunday

Updated: 17th September 2022
Hyderabad: Siasat is going to conduct a job drive to recruit 50 job seekers for International voice process posts in MNCs.

A total of 50 female candidates will be recruited based on the interviews that will be conducted on Sunday from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Interested candidates must be graduates with good communication skills in English and Hindi. Both experienced and freshers are eligible for the drive.

Selected candidates will have to work in Hi-Tech City.

Interested and eligible candidates can attend the drive tomorrow at Mahboob Hussain Jigar Hall, Siasat premises, opposite Rama Krishna Theatre, Abids, Hyderabad.

For more details, candidates can contact 9393876978, 9652813994.  

