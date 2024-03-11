Jobs in UAE: Apple hiring for multiple roles

If you are looking for a job in the technology sector in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), there’s an opportunity for you.

United States (US) technology giant Apple on Monday, March 11, announced new vacancies to run its retail operations at four stores located across the UAE.

The iPhone maker currently operates four outlets in the UAE — at Dubai Mall, at Mall of the Emirates, at Yas Mall, and at Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi.

Interested candidates can apply through Apple’s career site. Multilingual ability is an added advantage.

Job vacancy details

Position— Creative

The ability to teach small groups and train many clients simultaneously; Comfortable with selling as well as teaching and assisting team members; Adept at recommending other in-store support options.

Position— Business Expert

Knowing how businesses use technology and what Apple solutions can do for them; Facilitating business experiences through briefings, workshops, and in-store events; one year of experience selling in the business market; Developing qualified leads over the phone.

Position— Expert

Experience in sales and technology solutions. Proficiency in technology, especially Apple products.

Position— Genius

Strong people skills; willingness to acquire skills in technical repairs; Excellent time management skills.

Position— Operations Expert

Manage and meet multiple stock deadlines each week; quickly perform problem-solving tasks; leadership skills, whether mentoring by example or coaching the group; Strong organizational skills.

Position— Business Pro

At least 3 to 5 years of proven track record in technology and business solutions sales or equivalent.

Position— Specialist

Strong interest in technology, particularly Apple products, and agility in learning new products and features. Ability to deliver great customer experiences in any environment and to be invigorated by constant personal interaction.

Position— Technical specialist

Ability to assess customers’ support needs when they arrive, then provide solutions or refer them to other team members. Flexibility to regularly rotate through different technical specialities and skill sets. Ability to thrive on change as products evolve.