New attraction in UAE: ‘Hanging Gardens’ opens in Sharjah

The gardens span 1.6 million square feet, reaching a height of 281 metres above sea level and are home to over 100,000 trees.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th March 2024 3:29 pm IST
New attraction in UAE: 'Hanging Gardens' opens in Sharjah
Photo: WAM

Sharjah: In a bid to boost tourism, the much-anticipated “Hanging Gardens” in the city of Kalba in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE), officially opened on Friday, March 8.

This comes after Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the new tourism spot on the Kalba-Sharjah road.

The gardens span 1.6 million square feet, reaching a height of 281 metres above sea level and are home to over 100,000 trees.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Emirates to serve iftar boxes for fasting passengers during Ramzan

Dr Sheikh Sultan inspected the aesthetic elements of the garden, including green spaces, flowers adorning the terraces, and waterfalls. His Highness enjoyed a musical performance by school students expressing their love and appreciation.

He also toured the central restaurant in the garden, which can seat 215 people and features a classic semi-circular architectural design with stunning views of the gardens and waterfall, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Watch the inauguration of Hanging Gardens

Mountain climbing paths are divided into three levels, offering stunning views of agricultural land, waterfalls, dense trees, and flowers.

The track is designated for an excursion train, capable of accommodating 55 people and measuring 820 meters in length.

Moreover, the park includes a 760-metre running track encircling its landmarks from the interior.

Also Read
Ramzan 2024: Saudi Arabia, UAE call for sighting crescent moon on Sun

It provides 262 parking spaces, disabled parking, and electric vehicle charging stations, restrooms, prayer rooms, and a cafeteria for light meals.

The project aims to provide a top tourist and recreational destination for local residents, nearby visitors, and tourists.

The garden offers leisure, entertainment, sports, and natural surroundings boosting tourism and economic activity and adding value to city projects.

Glimpse of Hanging Gardens

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th March 2024 3:29 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button