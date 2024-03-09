New attraction in UAE: ‘Hanging Gardens’ opens in Sharjah

Sharjah: In a bid to boost tourism, the much-anticipated “Hanging Gardens” in the city of Kalba in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE), officially opened on Friday, March 8.

This comes after Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the new tourism spot on the Kalba-Sharjah road.

The gardens span 1.6 million square feet, reaching a height of 281 metres above sea level and are home to over 100,000 trees.

Also Read Emirates to serve iftar boxes for fasting passengers during Ramzan

Dr Sheikh Sultan inspected the aesthetic elements of the garden, including green spaces, flowers adorning the terraces, and waterfalls. His Highness enjoyed a musical performance by school students expressing their love and appreciation.

He also toured the central restaurant in the garden, which can seat 215 people and features a classic semi-circular architectural design with stunning views of the gardens and waterfall, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Watch the inauguration of Hanging Gardens

Mountain climbing paths are divided into three levels, offering stunning views of agricultural land, waterfalls, dense trees, and flowers.

The track is designated for an excursion train, capable of accommodating 55 people and measuring 820 meters in length.

Moreover, the park includes a 760-metre running track encircling its landmarks from the interior.

It provides 262 parking spaces, disabled parking, and electric vehicle charging stations, restrooms, prayer rooms, and a cafeteria for light meals.

The project aims to provide a top tourist and recreational destination for local residents, nearby visitors, and tourists.

The garden offers leisure, entertainment, sports, and natural surroundings boosting tourism and economic activity and adding value to city projects.

Glimpse of Hanging Gardens